Bedbugs Discovered Again Inside Eastgate Metroplex

Bedbugs were discovered again inside Eastgate Metroplex hours after the all clear was given to re-open DPS.

A pest control company claims its team of experts didn't find a single bedbug at DPS yesterday morning. But on Friday News On 6 found more than 2-dozen.

07/13/2018 Related Story: DPS Office At Tulsa Eastgate Closed Until Monday After Bedbug Reports

Within 5 minutes of being inside Eastgate Metroplex News On 6’s Brian Dorman was on Facebook Live after flipping over a chair near DPS that was full of bedbugs. All in all more than 2 dozen bugs were found on 17 of the chairs that guests would have sat Friday.

Eastgate Property Manager Dave Ortenburgerburger says that the discovery after the search by pest control experts is troubling.

“And I passed that information onto you and others and now we find out it's not true and we got a problem,” said Ortenburger.

Thursday Eastgate said the previously mentioned complaints were nothing more than disgruntled employees. Friday night they're walking back that statement.

"I want them to know that we are putting a plan together. We're going to act," Ortenburger.

Justin Bassett works at Eastgate's Alorica a calling center. News On 6 took his concerns and the concerns of 18 other Alorica employees to management.

"I personally saw one on my desk two days ago. Management has been ignoring it," said Bassett

News On 6 presented complaint after complaint about bedbugs inside Alorica some dating back more than 5 years. When asked if all of these complaints were lies, Alorica Manager Joe Dickerson said he doesn’t doubt what the complaints say but stood by Alorica’s claims.

"No, I don't believe they're lying. I will tell you again we have repeatedly treated this building monthly, every month religiously. we've never had a bedbug infestation," said Dickerson.

Alorica got the all clear today from the same company that gave the all clear to DPS. Eastgate says with the discovery today they will likely get a 2nd opinion. Which Alorica claims they will also get on Monday.

A company-wide memo also went out tonight to Alorica workers telling them how to report future bedbug problems.

Team,

I know you may have heard on the news, or across the site, about a bedbug sighting at the Eastgate Metroplex. While I cannot speak for other businesses in the complex, I’d like to take a moment to assure you we have not had any recently reported incidences of a bedbug infestation.

We deeply care about maintaining a healthy and safe work environment for our entire team, which is why we have a process in place to reduce the chance of having bedbugs. On the third Thursday of every month, we have an outside professional extermination company come in and spray the building for preventative measures.

Additionally, in light of this recent news story, today we brought in the exterminator to inspect the site, and I’m happy to report the inspector found no signs of bedbugs within our facility. He will be back in on Saturday to spray one more time, just to be safe.

If there is ever an issue where you may spot a bedbug in your home or on site, I want you to feel comfortable to come to myself, your manager or anyone from HR. We also have a third party provider, Light House, you may contact anonymously at 1-844-410-0009. We want to help.

Thanks for all you do. We sincerely appreciate the hard work and positive attitude you bring to our Alorica family each and every day. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Joe