Dog Stolen From OKC Family Reunites After Being Found In Broken Arrow

The Broken Arrow Police Department and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office say they have been able to reunite an Oklahoma City family with their stolen dog. In January, Mariana Sanchez says their Husky, Hunter was taken right out of her Oklahoma City backyard.

"We thought maybe he had jumped out or something, but the gate was open. He doesn't open gates or anything" said Mariana.

This week Mariana and her family got a call from Police saying that Hunter had been found in Broken Arrow. On Wednesday the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned dog, upon arrival a homeowner said someone had just left the dog near their property. Broken Arrow Police and Animal Control were called in to assist deputies. Together they were able to recover Hunter and transport him to the Broken Arrow Animal Shelter. A microchip linked Hunter to his family in OKC.

"They ran the information through the system and found the owner and found that the dog had been stolen out of the Oklahoma City area," said Broken Arrow Police officer James Koch.

Owners Mariana Sanchez and Martin Felix say the raced to the Animal Shelter in Broken Arrow for a reunion they feared they would never have.

Officers are looking for Cassie Woodson, saying she is a person of interest in this case. Police say Woodson was last seen driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra Pickup, license plate HZM-902.

If you know anything about this crime, call Broken Arrow police.