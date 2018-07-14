Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning set for Muskogee in August - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning set for Muskogee in August

Posted: Updated:

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - Fans of hot air balloons can add Muskogee to their list of spots for the high-flying fun.

The Muskogee City Council has approved a contract with Kansas City Aerosports for the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. The event is set for Aug. 17-18.

The Muskogee Phoenix reports Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson anticipates about 30 balloons will be on hand. The festival also will include the Oklahoma State Championships of Hot Air Ballooning.

The three-year contract, approved Monday, means the city will pay Kansas City Aerosports $22,500 annually to organize the event. The deal allows the company to start lining up pilots, at a projected cost of up $400 each.

Backers say the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is also meant to help revitalize historic Muskogee.

Information from: Muskogee Phoenix, http://www.muskogeephoenix.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.