Tracking bobcats: Researchers need help finding GPS collars

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from th...

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich. With one d...

Officials in conservative states such as Oklahoma are balking at voter-approved efforts to legalize medical marijuana.

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.

(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

GPS collars on 50 bobcats across Connecticut are programmed to fall off Aug. 1, and state officials are asking the public for help finding them.

State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - In a couple of weeks, collars on cats across the state will be falling off.

But it's not some prank or devious experiment - it's one of the largest studies of its kind on bobcats.

The GPS collars were placed on 50 bobcats last fall as part of research by wildlife biologists at the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to track the movements of one of the Northeast's most ferocious predators.

The agency is asking for the public's help in finding the collars on and after Aug. 1, when they are programmed to fall off. The goal is to find all the collars, recharge their batteries and place them back on another 50 bobcats in the fall to continue the study.

The research is important for conservation efforts because bobcats have more of an effect on animal species than any other predators in the region, consuming mice, chipmunks, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, raccoons and even deer, said Jason Hawley, a DEEP wildlife biologist. The bobcats also eat small livestock such as chickens and, sometimes, small pets.

"In Connecticut, they're probably our apex predator," Hawley said. "It's pretty amazing actually. They don't get over 30 to 35 pounds (14 to 16 kilograms), and they can take down deer. The status of our bobcat population in the state can tell us a lot about other animals."

The study may end up showing a need to reduce the bobcat population to conserve other species, he said.

Bobcats are found all over North America. In Connecticut, they nearly vanished because of a $5 bounty offered by the state for decades and massive deforesting due to farming. The population has rebounded after the state reclassified bobcats as protected furbearers in the early 1970s and eliminated hunting and trapping seasons and forests grew back to cover about 60 percent of the state, up from 25 percent in 1825.

Hawley estimated there are about 1,000 bobcats in the state, give or take a few hundred.

"As we continue to develop and the landscape continues to change all across North America, it's important to understand what kind of resources they're using," he said.

The data collection is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020, and the findings will be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal about a year later. Researchers also plan to redeploy about 20 collars next year, after the second 50 fall off.

The study includes examining the stomach contents of bobcats killed by cars to see what they're eating. Necropsies performed last week on about 20 bobcats found their primary food sources appeared to be gray squirrels and cottontail rabbits. The DEEP also is urging the public to report the locations of road-killed bobcats.

The DEEP is working with the University of Connecticut, which has set up cameras across the state in an effort to get video of bobcats.

The collars have been transmitting data back to researchers. A surprising finding, Hawley said, is many of the bobcats are selecting suburban neighborhoods as their home, probably because of abundant squirrel populations thriving on seed from bird feeders.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.