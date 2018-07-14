Showers And Summer Heat For Green Country This Weekend

Stormy but also steamy! We’re alternating between that familiar summer heat and a few cooling storms this weekend across Green Country.

An area of hit-or-miss showers will slowly shift east across Green Country this morning, particularly for areas north of I-40. Count yourself lucky if you get under a good downpour! Most of this activity looks to dissipate by late morning, but cloud cover from those showers should keep our temperatures from taking off too quickly to start the day.

It will still turn toasty for our Saturday afternoon, so don’t let the wet start fool you! We’ll still see highs climb back well into the 90s with heat index values above 100, especially in areas where it doesn’t rain.

Some additional isolated storms will be possible during the heating of the afternoon, pretty much anywhere across eastern Oklahoma. As is usually the case this time of year, a few storms could produce locally damaging winds so just stay aware if you have any outdoor plans!

Sunday looks to play out very similar to Saturday! Once again, some leftover showers and a few storms could occur during the morning hours before dissipating, with additional isolated storms possible during the heating of the afternoon. Outside of any storms, we’ll still have the typical July heat with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values well above 100.

It’ll be an unsettled but steamy pattern into early next week. A strengthening upper level ridge will lead to even hotter conditions with highs getting closer to 100 on Monday, but a weak disturbance in the upper level flow will keep the chance for a few scattered storms around as well. A very weak front will provide a focal point for a few more widely scattered storms on Tuesday as well.

Don’t expect a major break in the heat, but there is a glimmer of hope! Another weak front looks to approach Green Country on Thursday, potentially nudging those temperatures down a few degrees away from the triple digit readings. It’s not much, but it’s still something for this time of year. Fingers crossed!

Make sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!