More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile In Tulsa County

More mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been found in Tulsa County.

The Tulsa County Health Department says mosquitoes in two more traps have tested positive for the virus this week.

Since the end of June, infected mosquitoes have been found in five traps.

The latest infected mosquitoes were found between 11th and 21st in the area between Lewis and Peoria and between 11th and Highway 412 in the area between Lynn Lane and 193rd East Avenue.