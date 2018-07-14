Actor Gary Busey Returns To Tulsa For Circle Cinema Anniversary

A big celebrity was back in his hometown to help celebrate the 90th anniversary of Tulsa's Circle Cinema and the 40th anniversary of the movie that got him nominated for an Oscar.

Actor Gary Busey will introduce a screening of "The Buddy Holly Story." Busey was nominated for best actor for the movie which first hit the silver screen in 1978.

"I'm playing music at the Cain’s ballroom Saturday night on behalf of Jimmy Marcum who lost his house in a fire so we're raising money to get him a new home.”