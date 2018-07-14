Reports: State Rep. Claudia Griffith Dies From Heart Attack - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to reports, State Representative Claudia Griffith died Saturday afternoon from a heart attack. 

Griffith was a 67-year-old democrat representing Norman. 

Griffith was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2014. She was described as an advocate for education and health in Oklahoma. 

In June, Griffith received 32.84 percent of the votes in the primary election for Senate District 16 and was slated as a runoff with candidate Mary Boren in August. 

Griffith was a registered nurse and nonprofit director for Health for Friends. She earned a Masters Degree in Public Health at the University of Oklahoma. 

House Speaker Charles McCall and House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols issued the following statement: 

"I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Griffith," said Speaker McCall, R-Atoka. "Claudia was a very warm, kind person who cared deeply about her constituents and the direction of our state. At the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters working to improve the lives of Oklahomans. Her family is in my prayers, and I hope they find comfort in this difficult time."

"It is incredibly difficult to again learn of the sudden passing of a dear colleague, and I am heartbroken tonight," said Leader Echols, R-Oklahoma City. "Claudia Griffith was a genuinely wonderful, caring woman. She had a passion for improving our healthcare system and ensuring that more Oklahomans have access to quality medical care, and she had a genuine love for serving others. I will miss her very much, and I will be praying for her family."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 

