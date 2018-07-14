Reports: State Rep. Claudia Griffith Dies From Heart Attack

State Representative Claudia Griffith died Saturday afternoon from a heart attack.More >>
State Representative Claudia Griffith died Saturday afternoon from a heart attack.More >>
The over 50 league has 30 teams in nine states. Ten of those teams took the court in Norman, playing based on 1920's-style rules.More >>
The over 50 league has 30 teams in nine states. Ten of those teams took the court in Norman, playing based on 1920's-style rules.More >>
After a string of recent drownings, the Army Corps of Engineers is stepping up patrols at area lakes. They want to make sure everyone is wearing a life jacket any time they're out on the water.More >>
After a string of recent drownings, the Army Corps of Engineers is stepping up patrols at area lakes. They want to make sure everyone is wearing a life jacket any time they're out on the water.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.