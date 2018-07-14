OHP Seeking Witnesses Of I-35 Crash That Killed 3-Year-Old

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses after a crash on I-35 killed a 3-year-old early Saturday morning.

According to officials, around 2:30 a.m. a white 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by 20-year-old Xavier Trevon Ware and occupied by 24-year-old Alexis Tasha Ware, and the 3-year-old was traveling northbound on I-35, south of east 2nd Avenue in Edmond. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right an overturned. The 3-year-old was ejected from the vehicle during the collision, according to report.

Officials said a witness called 911 immediately, and OHP, Edmond Police, Fire and EMS were sent to the scene.

Before emergency responders had arrived, Xavier and Alexis, found their son who had been a ejected, and fled on foot, officials said.

About an hour later, Xavier and Alexis flagged down a driver in Logan County and requested assistance for their 3-year-old, according to report. OHP, Logan County Sheriff's Deputies and the Guthrie Fire Department responded, and found the child unresponsive, officials said.

The child was transported to Mercy Logan County Medical Facility where he was pronounced dead.

Trevon Ware was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail on suspicions of Murder in the 2nd degree and Child Endangerment DUI, officials said.

OHP has requested that any witness who observed the collision or the two adults carrying the child call 405-425-2323.