Owasso Firefighters Responding To Barn Fire

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

The Owasso Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on 106th St. N and Memorial.

Firefighters say a barn caught fire, and while no one has been hurt so far there are homes nearby that could be at risk.

This is a developing story News On 6 will update with more information as it comes in.

