Man shot by Chicago police officer dies, crowd gathers

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a Chicago police officer and a crowd gathered at the scene to protest.

Larry Merritt, a fire department spokesman, says the man was shot Saturday evening in the South Shore neighborhood and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says no officers were injured.

The Chicago Sun-Times says scuffles broke out between protesters and police officers holding batons who had cordoned off the area.

Police gave no other details of the confrontation.

