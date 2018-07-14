Crowd gathers after man fatally shot by Chicago police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crowd gathers after man fatally shot by Chicago police

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crowd gathers after man fatally shot by Chicago police

    Crowd gathers after man fatally shot by Chicago police

    Saturday, July 14 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-07-15 02:05:47 GMT
    Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a Chicago police officer and a crowd has gathered at the scene to protest the killing.More >>
    Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a Chicago police officer and a crowd has gathered at the scene to protest the killing.More >>

  • The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

    The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

    Saturday, July 14 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-07-15 02:05:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...
    President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>
    President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>

  • Firefighter killed in wildfire near Yosemite National Park

    Firefighter killed in wildfire near Yosemite National Park

    Saturday, July 14 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-07-15 02:05:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection ...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection ...
    California fire officials say a firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.More >>
    California fire officials say a firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.More >>
    •   

CHICAGO (AP) - A crowd gathered and a few protesters briefly scuffled with police Saturday evening after a Chicago police officer fatally shot a man on the city's South Side.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers on foot in the South Shore neighborhood tried to question a man "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" when the confrontation developed.

Larry Merritt, a fire department spokesman, said the man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No police officers were injured, Guglielmi said. A weapon was recovered at the scene, he said, but did not say whether the man was armed when he was shot.

A brief scuffle broke out between chanting protesters and police officers holding batons. Video showed several police officers and protesters shoving each other. The Chicago Sun-Times said a few protesters were taken away by police.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.