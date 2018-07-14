TFD Hosts Fire Camp for Tulsa Teens

Some Tulsa teens are learning what it takes to be a firefighter. More than a dozen teens went through combat training at today's Tulsa Fire Camp.

They pulled a hose, sprayed down two orange cones, climbed upstairs to search a building and ended the challenge by rolling up the hose.

"I highly recommend it for people who want to become a firefighter or even a paramedic. I highly recommend it," said Camper Ellie Benton

Today was the only day for the camp, but TFD will host another next summer in hopes of recruiting future firefighters.