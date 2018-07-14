MWC Stabbing Victim's Family Concerned About Suspect

A Midwest City mom is terrified that her daughter's alleged stabber could get out of jail.

The nightmare started for Maria Buitron on Tuesday.

“Something awful happened to my daughter. She was almost killed a few days ago, stabbed several times,” Buitron said.

Buitron's daughter, Tinisha was stabbed at an OnCue in Midwest City.

The suspect is Tinisah's ex-boyfriend, Randall Cornelius.

“They even said if the police would have not been there at that time, he would have continued to stab my daughter until she was dead,” Buitron said.

Police acknowledged Cornelius' 'long violent history,' in a press release.

Cornelius was arrested at the scene and booked under a complaint of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect’s bond is set at $10,000.

“What happens if he gets out tomorrow? What are we supposed to do?” Buitron said.

Buitron is still waiting for her daughter to recover from the stab wounds, but she says she's worried Cornelius will bond out and finish what he started with her daughter.

“He's a ticking time bomb, and to me he shouldn't even have a bond. So now, my daughter's in fear of her life because he can get out,” Buitron said.

Maria says this is about everyone’s safety, not just her daughter’s.

Cornelius has been charged with domestic abuse and assault numerous times.

“It's just an ongoing thing with him. So, my question is why is he out? Why are they willing to let him out, you know?” Cornelius said.