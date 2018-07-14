TPS Invites Parents And Students To Review Lee Elementary Name C - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPS Invites Parents And Students To Review Lee Elementary Name Change

On Saturday students, parents and teachers were invited to review the five options for the new name of Lee Elementary.

The options include Council Oak, Woody Guthrie, Abraham Lincoln, Clara Luper, and Maple Ridge. School leaders want to see how the community feels before making a final decision.

"Lots of review from some of the core values and just what makes us Tulsa Public Schools and what makes this school so great," said TPS Chief of Schools Eric Green.

The name change comes after concerns the school is named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Another meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee School gym.

