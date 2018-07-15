Pepper Spray Used To Stop Fight Leads To Panic At Tulsa Bar

There was panic at a Tulsa bar after security guards pepper sprayed a crowd inside.

Tulsa police, firefighters, and EMSA all responded to the She Lounge at Brady and Elgin around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say a fight broke out inside the bar and security guards pepper sprayed the two men to get them to stop.

Witnesses say the ensuing panic caused people to rush the door to get to safety.

One of the first officers on scene saw what appeared to be smoke, combined with people coughing from the pepper spray and called it in as a possible fire.

“It was quickly ruled out there was no fire,” said Sergeant B.S. Smith. “While TFD was here, they went ahead and put their fans in the doors and blew any fog and the pepper spray out the back door.”

Officers say they didn’t make any arrests and no one was hurt.