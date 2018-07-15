Overnight Fire Destroys Owasso Family's Home

A Green Country family is without a home after an overnight fire in Owasso.

Firefighters responded to the home near East 96th Street North and Garnett just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

They say the house was engulfed when they arrived.

It took an hour for crews from three fire stations to get the flames under control. They say the house appears to be a total loss.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the family was not home at the time of the fire.