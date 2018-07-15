RV Crashes Into Apartments In NW OKC

Oklahoma City PD and Fire have responded after an RV crashed into apartments in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Cimarron Pointe Apartments located in the 8300 block of N. Council Rd.

Authorities say a tire blowout caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.