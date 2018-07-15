'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

The Latest: Trump views joint military exercise with May

The Latest: Trump views joint military exercise with May

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

AP Explains: Immigrants in the US military throughout history.

AP Explains: Immigrants in the US military throughout history.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...

AP Explains: Immigrants in US military throughout history

AP Explains: Immigrants in US military throughout history

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

(AP Photo/John Locher). John Cynn competes during the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). John Cynn competes during the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going through transformative demographic changes.

President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going...

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.

CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Skyscraper."

(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

Sony Pictures estimates Sunday that the animated family movie earned $44.1 million from North American theaters.

It easily beat out Johnson's "Skyscraper," which remained earthbound in its first weekend in North America. The Universal Pictures film brought in only $25.5 million domestically. "Skyscraper" cost a reported $125 million to produce.

Second place went to Disney and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which brought in an additional $28.8 million in its second weekend, down 62 percent from last week.

And the coming of age film "Eighth Grade" scored top marks in limited release with $252,284 from four theaters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.