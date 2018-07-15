AP Explains: Immigrants in US military throughout history

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going through transformative demographic changes.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.

(AP Photo/Ric Francis, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2003, file photo, Lillian Cardenas, the foster sister of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Gutierrez talks to a reporter outside her parent's home where the flag flies at half staff in Lomita, Calif. The...

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - This June 11, 2018 file photo shows an Alexander Hamilton exhibit called "Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon," that includes mail, portraits, and postage and revenue stamps reflective of Hamilton's...

(AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 2, 1949, file photo shows physician and surgeon Dr. Hector Perez Garcia, whose goal was to fight for a better deal for U.S. Latin American citizens, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Garcia was one of the Mexican Americans and ...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, Catholic Priest Danilo Sanchinelli performs the ceremony at the funeral of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the I...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged .

A few said the Army informed them they had been labeled as security risks because they have relatives abroad or because the Defense Department had not completed background checks on them.

Throughout history, immigrants have served and earned praise for their actions in battle despite reservations about their immigration status and loyalties. Here are some examples:

AMERICAN REVOLUTION

French aristocrat Marquis de Lafayette sailed to the newly formed United States in 1777 to join the fight against the British. The colonists' struggle inspired him, and he eventually became a major-general in Gen. George Washington's Continental Army. News of Lafayette's actions against the British spread across the colonies and he would forever been seen as an early American hero.

In addition to Lafayette, Prussian military officer Friedrich von Steuben volunteered for the Continental Army, as did a West Indies-born immigrant named Alexander Hamilton. The young Hamilton caught the eye of Washington and became a trusted adviser, helping defeat the British in the Battle of Yorktown.

MEXICAN-AMERICAN WAR

Newly arrived immigrants represented a large portion of recruits to the U.S. Army during the Mexican-American War from 1846 to 1848. They joined the military out of economic circumstances and came from places like Germany and Ireland.

Many Irish Catholics faced discrimination in an army with a leadership that consisted of Protestants and nativists. A few deserted the U.S. Army in Mexico and formed the St. Patrick's Battalion because they related more to the Mexican Catholics they initially were fighting.

CIVIL WAR

During the Civil War from 1861 to 1865, non-citizens made up as much as 20 percent of the 1.5 million soldiers in the Union Army, Emilio T. Gonzalez, then-U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director, told a U.S. Senate committee in 2006. Most of them, including Union Maj. Gen. Franz Siegel, were born in Germany or Ireland.

Gonzalez testified that 369 immigrants were awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroism in the Union cause, including Capt. William Joyce Sewell of Ireland. Sewell would later become a U.S. senator from New Jersey.

In the New Mexico territory, Hispanic Union soldiers born in land that was once part of Mexico helped defeat an advancing Confederate surge at the Battle of Glorieta Pass in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The "Gettysburg of the West" forced the Confederates to retreat out of the American West and back to Texas.

WORLD WAR II

Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants sought to enlist in the U.S. Army at the outbreak of World War II to show their loyalty and to demand civil rights upon their return.

Among the immigrants to join were Dr. Hector P. Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas, and cotton farmer Macario Garcia of Sugar Land, Texas. Both would become key figures in the Mexican-American civil rights movement.

Macario Garcia gained national attention in 1944 after he destroyed two Nazi enemy emplacements and captured four prisoners. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman and was treated to a hero's welcome in Houston.

The day after a party in his honor, a diner outside Houston denied Garcia service because he was Hispanic. Garcia fought with diner staff and destroyed part of the restaurant in anger. After a national outcry, charges against Garcia were dropped.

The fight was later portrayed in the 1956 movie "Giant," starring Rock Hudson and James Dean.

WAR ON TERROR

At the beginning of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, around 38,000 of those in uniform were not American citizens. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services would naturalize more than 26,000 service members from Sept. 11, 2001, to 2006, following an executive order by President George W. Bush.

One of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War was Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Gutierrez, 22. The Guatemalan-born Gutierrez, who entered the U.S. illegally as an orphan teen, was killed in battle around the port city of Umm Qasr. Hundreds attended his memorial service outside of Los Angeles. He was granted American citizenship posthumously.

___

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras is a member of the AP's race and ethnicity team. Follow Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.