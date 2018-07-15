CVS apologizes after manager calls cops on black customer

Sunday, July 15 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:59:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...
The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
Sunday, July 15 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:52:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...
President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going...More >>
President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going through transformative demographic changes.More >>
Sunday, July 15 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:51:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...
Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
Sunday, July 15 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:51:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...
AP Explains: Immigrants in the US military throughout history.More >>
AP Explains: Immigrants in the US military throughout history.More >>
Sunday, July 15 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:51:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...
Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.More >>
Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics
CHICAGO (AP) - CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.
Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of manager Morry Matson calling police Friday night. Matson, who apparently plans to run for City Council and was a state delegate for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, appears very nervous and his left hand shakes as he talks to police.
Hudson says on Facebook that Matson challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon for a free product. While Matson was talking to police on the phone, Hudson said she would wait for officers to come to the store. No action was taken by police.
CVS told the Chicago Sun-Times that it apologized to Hudson. The company says it doesn't tolerate discrimination against customers and that it is investigating the matter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.