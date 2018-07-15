Police: Suspect sought in shooting of 2 Kansas City officers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Suspect sought in shooting of 2 Kansas City officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Officers with assault rifles blocked off the area around where the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star reports that worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible.

