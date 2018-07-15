Report: Suspect In 3 Kansas City Officers’ Shootings Killed

One person is dead after an overnight accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.More >>
One person is dead after an overnight accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.More >>
The Kansas City Star reports that police have killed the suspect in the shooting of three officers.More >>
The Kansas City Star reports that police have killed the suspect in the shooting of three officers.More >>
The City of Tulsa is working to fix a string of water line breaks which has caused some residents to go without water for 24 hours. According to city officials, pressure caused a hole in the pipe and all of the water made its way to the surface creating a geyser.More >>
The City of Tulsa is working to fix a string of water line breaks which has caused some residents to go without water for 24 hours. According to city officials, pressure caused a hole in the pipe and all of the water made its way to the surface creating a geyser.More >>
On Sunday Discovery Lab in Tulsa held a block party at Owen Park as a fun was to help students here in Green Country enjoy math and science. There were door prizes and free STEAM activities for the whole family to enjoy.More >>
On Sunday Discovery Lab in Tulsa held a block party at Owen Park as a fun was to help students here in Green Country enjoy math and science. There were door prizes and free STEAM activities for the whole family to enjoy.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!