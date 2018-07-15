The Latest: Newspaper says suspect in cop shootings is dead

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

Authorities say a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and has barricaded himself inside of a home.

The Latest: Newspaper says suspect in cop shootings is dead

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of three Kansas City police officers (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The Kansas City Star reports that police have killed the suspect in the shooting of three officers.

The newspaper reports that the suspect came out of a home where he had barricaded himself inside Sunday afternoon and exchanged gunfire with police, who killed him.

Police say the suspect shot two officers earlier Sunday while they were working an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kaufman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals play. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suspect shot the third officer in the arm while the suspect was holed up in the house. All three officers are expected to live.

___

2:20 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect in the shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and is now barricaded inside of a house.

Police say the first two officers shot Sunday are in stable condition and are expected to live. The condition of the third officer is unknown.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the first two officers were shot while working in an undercover operation at a motel

while searching for the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a home less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel.

___

1:35 p.m.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Officers with assault rifles blocked off the area around where the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star reports that worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible.

