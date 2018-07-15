The Latest: Police Say 3 Officers Shot In Kansas City Standoff - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

The Latest: Police Say 3 Officers Shot In Kansas City Standoff

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -

The Latest on the shooting of three Kansas City police officers (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect in the shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and is now barricaded inside of a house.

Police say the first two officers shot Sunday are in stable condition and are expected to live. The condition of the third officer is unknown.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the first two officers were shot while working in an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kaufman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals play. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports that a third officer was shot while searching for the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a home less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel.

1:35 p.m.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Officers with assault rifles blocked off the area around where the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star reports that worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.