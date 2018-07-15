Tulsa Police Looking For Suspect In Stabbing

Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say stabbed someone who tried to defend the man's ex-girlfriend.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Salvation Army downtown on North Denver Avenue. Witnesses told officers the suspect was clearly intoxicated and upset at his ex-girlfriend.

When another man stepped him to stand up for the woman police say the suspect stabbed him in the armpit and ran off.

The victim was transported to a Tulsa hospital is expected to be okay.