Discovery Lab In Tulsa Holds Block Party For Tulsa Kinds

On Sunday Discovery Lab in Tulsa held a block party at Owen Park as a fun was to help students here in Green Country enjoy math and science.

There were door prizes and free STEAM activities for the whole family to enjoy. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

Kids were able to take part in an interactive museum on wheels called the Science Matters Mobile Museum. Bike Club Tulsa was also on hand with a skills training course.