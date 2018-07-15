City Of Tulsa Working To Repair String Of Broken Water Lines - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

City Of Tulsa Working To Repair String Of Broken Water Lines

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa is working to fix a string of water line breaks which has caused some residents to go without water for 24 hours.

According to city officials, pressure caused a hole in the pipe and all of the water made its way to the surface creating a geyser.

"It was like the biggest water spout I thought it was a geyser or something you know. It was amazing,” said Suzette Hightower.

People who live in the area say water sprayed like that for 45 minutes last night until the City of Tulsa came out and turned the water off for the whole block. The city has responded to 5 of these calls since midnight. Hightower just got home when she heard something hitting the house.

"So I opened the door and oh my goodness the water was coming out of the ground over the house and it was throwing chunks of rock and that’s what was hitting the house," said Hightower

Crews began Sunday morning to dig up the pipe and replace the section with the hole. Some homeowners say they have seen multiple water line breaks in this area but nothing like this.

"It's nobody's fault. I don't know what made it happen but no it's still nobody's fault," said Hightower. "I feel blessed because they came out and took care of it and we were still safe last night in our house so yeah I feel blessed."

Workers say this is common the summer because people use more water and it puts extra pressure on the pipes.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
