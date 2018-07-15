Yukon Man Offers Reward In Finding Missing Pet Tortoise - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Yukon Man Offers Reward In Finding Missing Pet Tortoise

Posted: Updated:
YUKON, Oklahoma -

Pets can become part of the family. For one Yukon man, that pet is an African Spur Thighed Tortoise, one he's desperate to find.

“She can't go far without being noticed,” said Randy Johnson of Yukon.

Which is why Johnson still can’t believe Rosie, his 18-year-old desert tortoise, hasn’t turned up yet.

“Not knowing is one of the hardest things,” he said.

Rosie has been a part of the family ever since she was just a hatchling, now the 85-pound tortoise has been missing about a week.

“She's been sleeping under this evergreen over here,” Johnson pointed out in his back yard.

Johnson says Rosie has free range of the property which is fenced in and he admits she can cover a lot of ground.

“She's all over the yard and we joke that she puts on more miles in the day than my Jack Russells do because she checks everything out,” Johnson said.

Now, he’s afraid her curiosity has gotten the best of her.

“It's horrible,” he said. “I mean I don't know if she's caught in something or hungry or fallen into bad hands. I don't even like to let my mind go there.”

Instead, he’s searching the areas behind his home several times a day while passing out fliers and turning to social media to get the word out.

“She is a beloved pet of the family,” he said. “It's very important that she's returned home.”

Johnson is offering a reward to anyone who finds Rosie and safely returns her home. If you see her, contact Randy Johnson on Facebook or by emailing him at rj4209@gmail.com. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.