Yukon Man Offers Reward In Finding Missing Pet Tortoise

Pets can become part of the family. For one Yukon man, that pet is an African Spur Thighed Tortoise, one he's desperate to find.More >>
Pets can become part of the family. For one Yukon man, that pet is an African Spur Thighed Tortoise, one he's desperate to find.More >>
An adorable 3-year-old stole the show during the newest British royal couple's visit to Ireland -- though he might want to watch out for Prince Harry.More >>
An adorable 3-year-old stole the show during the newest British royal couple's visit to Ireland -- though he might want to watch out for Prince Harry.More >>
Panic at a Tulsa bar this morning after security guards pepper spray the crowd inside.More >>
Panic at a Tulsa bar this morning after security guards pepper spray the crowd inside.More >>
On Sunday Discovery Lab in Tulsa held a block party at Owen Park as a fun was to help students here in Green Country enjoy math and science. There were door prizes and free STEAM activities for the whole family to enjoy.More >>
On Sunday Discovery Lab in Tulsa held a block party at Owen Park as a fun was to help students here in Green Country enjoy math and science. There were door prizes and free STEAM activities for the whole family to enjoy.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.