Braums Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Today is National Ice Cream Day and an Oklahoma company made the day extra sweet.

Braums gave out gave out 50 cent cones and frozen yogurts and 1-dollar sundaes at all locations during the peak of this afternoon's heat. It's part of the company's 50th-anniversary celebration. We caught up with folks who let their pets get in on the fun.

"One for me and one for my dog here. We're just getting ready to see if we can get two paws up on this deal," said customer Brandom Cooper.

The family owned and operated business first opened its doors in Oklahoma City in 1968.