Tulsa 11-Year-Old Found Safe After Being Abducted - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa 11-Year-Old Found Safe After Being Abducted

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An 11-Year-Old girl is safe tonight after a kidnapping earlier today.

According to Tulsa Police it at a dollar general where they say the suspect named Niesha Hardy sprayed mace in a manager’s face and was driven by a resident here to Comanche Park.

Police say at some point Hardy got upset with the driver, took the driver's 11-year-old daughter, and threatened to shoot the girl in the face. Officers say she also threatened to come back for the driver's other kids.

Officers surrounded the nearby apartments knocking door to door searching for the little girl. Police say the girl was located on the apartment complex grounds by a resident. Officers say the girl safe and sound but were not able to find Hardy.

"They voluntarily let us search their cars when they didn't have to. They opened up their trunks. The community did a great job out here and ultimately that's what led us to find the little girl," said Sgt. Patrick Stephens.

Officers say Hardy has long braids with the color pink woven into her hair. Police say if anyone has any information on Hardy's whereabouts, call 911. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.