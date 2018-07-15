16-Year-Old Arrested In Bethany For Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Ol - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

16-Year-Old Arrested In Bethany For Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old

BETHANY, Oklahoma -

Bethany police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

They have arrested a 16-year-old for firing the fatal shot, but the circumstances are still unclear.

Deputy Chief John Reid says the two boys were alone in the Wilburn Avenue house when a single shot was fired Sunday evening.

The bullet hit the 15-year-old in the chest. When officers responded, they found the victim inside and immediately tried to provide assistance, but he later died at OU Medical Center.

When police interviewed the 16-year-old, they discovered the two boys did not live in the home, or even the area.

“They are not here from the metro,” Reid said. “They were actually up here visiting, and not visiting the person in that house per se.”

Police are not yet releasing the name of the victim or the suspect, their relationship or where they live. Reid said that is to give the victim's family time to notify loved ones.

Reid said the teens were supposed to be watching the Bethany home for someone during their visit.

It is not clear yet who owns the pistol that was used, or how the 16-year-old was able to get it, but he has been arrested for the shooting.

“We’re continuing to look into that. Right now the charge is manslaughter and reckless conduct, so it was not planned by any means,” Reid said.

The 16-year-old may not be the only one facing charges, however. Police are going to be looking into whoever was responsible for properly securing the gun and keeping it out of the hands of the teenage boys.

“Unfortunately, this is in the news a lot more than it needs to be,” said Reid, “and as adults we need to take that extra step of security to make sure our firearms and weapons in general are locked up.”

News 9 will continue to monitor this developing story.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
