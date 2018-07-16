Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day is Monday, July 16 and the 36-hour sale will feature more than one million deals.

It’s global reach has been extended to four more countries this year: Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg join the US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.

Amazon’s smorgasbord of deals — pretty much “Black Friday in July.” More than a million products will be discounted, but not all at the same time, and not all for the duration of the event. Some will be available only during certain hours, for example, while others may sell out.

Prime Day starts at 2 p.m. and runs through 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 17.

You must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of Prime Day deals, but some vendors may offer discounts to all shoppers.

Back in 2015, Amazon celebrated its 20th anniversary with a full day of discounts — not just on Amazon-branded products, but on tens of thousands of other items as well.

In the years since, Amazon has worked to make more products and more inventory available (so items wouldn’t sell out in minutes) and simplify the means of finding sale items.