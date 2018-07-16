Tulsa Partners With Gallup To Measure City's Vitality - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Partners With Gallup To Measure City's Vitality

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Starting Monday, July 16th, close to two dozen Tulsans will be asked to participate in a survey to help better the City of Tulsa.

Tulsa is one of the first cities in the country to take part in what the company calls an "urban transformation."

The company is called Gallup and the point is to help analyze city governments across the country.

The City of Tulsa say the CitiVoice Index measures more than 50 key indicators, and will check out how Tulsans feel about things like the economy, job opportunities and overall community confidence.

More than 22,000 people will receive the survey randomly by mail.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says if you get one, it's really important to fill it out, so he can determine what areas we as a city are excelling in, and what we need to work on.

Again, be sure to check your mail and fill out the survey if you receive one.

