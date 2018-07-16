No Injuries Reported After Tulsa Home Catches On Fire

Firefighters were called to a Tulsa house fire early Monday.

Firefighters say an alert neighbor woke up the residents inside the burning home enabling them to get out safely.

The home is located just north of Pine on North Quanah.

VIDEO: On the scene of a house fire near Pine and Quanah. The family tells me everyone made it out safely and it was a neighbor who woke them up. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/AWXNNFIcw9 — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 16, 2018

The family told News On 6, they heard several loud pops before learning about the fire.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.