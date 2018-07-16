Treating For Bed Bugs Continues At Tulsa's Eastgate Metroplex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Treating For Bed Bugs Continues At Tulsa's Eastgate Metroplex

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Department of Public Safety office at Tulsa's Eastgate Metroplex is going to be closed again Monday after the discovery of bed bugs last week.

Eastgate management tells the News On 6, they have another pest control treatment scheduled Monday morning in the DPS area, after a busy day Saturday.

That's when management threw out all the chairs in the atrium and had a pest control treatment done.

The tipping point for this new, aggressive plan came after News On 6's Brian Dorman personally discovered about two dozen bedbugs right outside DPS and went live on Facebook.

7/13/2018 Related Story: Bedbugs Discovered Again Inside Eastgate Metroplex

Remember, this was after a pest control said they didn't find any bedbugs in that exact area.  

We've learned other businesses inside Eastgate have take action as well, Coca-Cola was treated Thursday, and Alorica is having a second opinion Monday after they said an inspection didn't show any bedbugs Friday.

We have a message from Alorica to employees on our News On 6 app, concerning how to report bedbugs.

But the only the business that's actually closed Monday that we know of, is the DPS office.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.