Treating For Bed Bugs Continues At Tulsa's Eastgate Metroplex

The Department of Public Safety office at Tulsa's Eastgate Metroplex is going to be closed again Monday after the discovery of bed bugs last week.

Eastgate management tells the News On 6, they have another pest control treatment scheduled Monday morning in the DPS area, after a busy day Saturday.

That's when management threw out all the chairs in the atrium and had a pest control treatment done.

The tipping point for this new, aggressive plan came after News On 6's Brian Dorman personally discovered about two dozen bedbugs right outside DPS and went live on Facebook.

Remember, this was after a pest control said they didn't find any bedbugs in that exact area.

We've learned other businesses inside Eastgate have take action as well, Coca-Cola was treated Thursday, and Alorica is having a second opinion Monday after they said an inspection didn't show any bedbugs Friday.

We have a message from Alorica to employees on our News On 6 app, concerning how to report bedbugs.

But the only the business that's actually closed Monday that we know of, is the DPS office.