Councilor Wants To Limit Single-Use Plastic Bags In Norman

A Norman city councilor says she is exploring ways to limit single-use plastic bags, similar to proposals in other parts of the U.S., to combat a leading source of litter and pollution.More >>
A Norman city councilor says she is exploring ways to limit single-use plastic bags, similar to proposals in other parts of the U.S., to combat a leading source of litter and pollution.More >>
Amazon Prime Day is today and the 36-hour sale will feature more than one million deals.More >>
Amazon Prime Day is today and the 36-hour sale will feature more than one million deals.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!