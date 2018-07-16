45 Bands To Play Over Three Days At Hemp Fest

Organizers of Hemp Fest have announced that 45 bands, including previously announced Snoop Dogg, will perform over three days.

Hemp Fest of Oklahoma will be held September 7- 9 at the Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex, 3510 N.E. 10th will feature more than 45 bands on three separate stages including recently announced Snoop Dogg, who will perform Saturday Evening. The musical groups will cover a wide variety of genres including Country, Rock, Rhythm and Blues, Dance, Reggae and Rap. Among the many groups who will be performing will be The Gap Band Experience, featuring original players from the iconic band who hailed from Tulsa whose hit included “You Dropped A Bomb On Me.”

7/2/18: Snoop Dogg To Headline Inaugural Hemp Fest Of Oklahoma

Country/Red Dirt music will be represented with Jason Boland and Cody Canada. Rap Artist Twista, One Gunn One Love, a celebration of the music of reggae legend Bob Marley, Creedence Revived will be live on stage along with many more still to be announced.

Hemp Fest of Oklahoma Director Scott McKinley said, “We want this festival to be for everyone! All are welcome to come out and listen to great music and learn about all of the different products that hemp can be made in to.”

Free Tickets to Hemp Fest of Oklahoma are available to the public by going to www.oklahomahempfest.org. Recipients will be required to give their name, phone number, zip code and email address and must be eighteen or older to receive tickets. Children under eighteen years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For More Information on Hemp Fest of Oklahoma or how you can be involved call 405-492-7091