45 Bands To Play Over Three Days At Hemp Fest

A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in Bethany, late Sunday.More >>
A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in Bethany, late Sunday.More >>
Amazon Prime Day is today and the 36-hour sale will feature more than one million deals.More >>
Amazon Prime Day is today and the 36-hour sale will feature more than one million deals.More >>
Tulsa firefighters stopped a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in the 700 block of South 101st East Avenue.More >>
Tulsa firefighters stopped a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in the 700 block of South 101st East Avenue.More >>
Firefighters say no one was injured in a Tulsa house fire early Monday.More >>
Firefighters say no one was injured in a Tulsa house fire early Monday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.