Showdown looms as Washington Metro workers approve strike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Showdown looms as Washington Metro workers approve strike

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

    Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

    Monday, July 16 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:40:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...
    Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.More >>
    Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.More >>

  • AP Analysis: Billionaires fuel powerful state charter groups

    AP Analysis: Billionaires fuel powerful state charter groups

    Monday, July 16 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:39:47 GMT
    Billionaires are influencing state education policy by giving money to state-level charter support organizations to sustain, defend and expand the charter schools movement across the country.More >>
    Billionaires are influencing state education policy by giving money to state-level charter support organizations to sustain, defend and expand the charter schools movement across the country.More >>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Monday, July 16 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:29:55 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    •   

FORESTVILLE, Md. (AP) - A showdown looms in Washington now that Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a potential transit system strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Striking is forbidden under Metro's bargaining agreement with the union, but even a brief interruption could disrupt a system that carries about a million people a day.

Union leaders said they would wait on Monday's expected response from Metro's management after Sunday's vote authorizing a strike, which comes as frustration mounts after years without a new contract.

The Amalgamated Transit Union represents around 8,000 of Metro's 12,500 active workers, who have been working without a new contract since July 2016. Local 689 President Jackie L. Jeter says 94 percent of voters approved the potential strike.

"We will decide the when and where and how," Jeter said at a news conference Sunday night. "We have to call a meeting of the executive board after this vote, and then we'll decide on what we're going to do."

Because Metro workers are forbidden from striking under the system's governing compact, a judge or arbitrator could order an end to any strike and penalize those who do not comply.

"We understand the ramifications of what we're asking our members, we understand what a strike would mean," said Jeter.

Even a brief work stoppage could cause commuting chaos, particularly as thousands of visitors try to get around Monday and Tuesday nights for events surrounding the All-Star game.

Carroll Thomas, the union's first vice president, put it this way: "If we don't move, this region doesn't move."

The strike authorization vote followed coordinated "late-out" demonstrations on July 4 and Thursday, in which some workers showed up late for their scheduled shifts, delaying services.

Both sides traded barbs after these actions, which were meant to send a message to Metro management about stalled contract negotiations, job cuts, privatization, duty reassignments and other issues. Metro then threatened to discipline anyone who showed up late again, and Jeter said suspending a single worker for missing a shift would prompt the entire union workforce to take a 3-day suspension.

According to The Washington Post, Metro Chief Labor Relations Officer John M. Gilman reminded Jeter in an email that the union is prohibited from organizing collective service disruptions.

"We demand that Local 689 cease and desist from any further illegal action and that you immediately instruct your members to arrive on time for work and to comply with all standard operating procedures," his email said.

Since Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld took over the transit system in November 2015, union members have held regular demonstrations at Metro board meetings, voicing their opposition to cuts to jobs and open positions, fare increases, service cuts and a shift toward private contractors over union workers. The agency faces chronic safety and reliability issues, driving down ridership. The resulting revenue losses triggered fare increases and cutbacks in service.

Forty years have passed since the last Metro workers' strike, a weeklong "wildcat strike," a strike without union leadership authorization, in 1978 that disrupted commutes across the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.