Washington Metro workers approve strike amid rising tensions

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

A man accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer with the officer's own weapon and an innocent bystander is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges.

(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fi...

Man accused of killing officer to be arraigned at later date

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz married his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg in a lakeside ceremony over the weekend that thrilled some fans in boats.

A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.

(Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. A building at Delaware's maximum-security prison that...

A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...

An Oregon woman who was badly injured and stranded for a week after her Jeep plunged 250 feet over a cliff into the ocean near Big Sur in California says she survived by drinking water dripping from moss.

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...

Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - In a Thursday, June 14, 2018 file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Whether it’s investors betting against his stock, reporters or analysts who a...

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A long-simmering dispute between Washington's Metro administration and its largest union has publicly escalated into threats of a strike just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents around 8,000 of Metro's 12,500 active workers, overwhelmingly voted Sunday evening to authorize a strike. The vote opened up the possibility that Metro workers could stage some sort of work stoppage or slowdown during the All-Star Game or Monday night's home run contest.

"The timing is definitely not a coincidence," said Washington Councilmember Jack Evans, who serves as chairman of the Metro board. "I hope cooler heads prevail."

Striking is forbidden under Metro's bargaining agreement with the union, but even a brief interruption could cause commuting chaos, particularly as thousands of visitors try to get to the All-Star game events. The transit system carries about 1 million people a day and any shutdown would also potentially hinder the functioning of the federal government.

A union statement Monday gave no indication of when or if an actual strike would be considered, and blamed the current impasse on Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld - accusing him of "blaming his workers for the incompetence of him and his team."

Union members have been working without a contract since July 2016, with negotiations stalling over salaries, job cuts and the privatization of certain jobs. Binding arbitration of the dispute was ordered last fall but both sides are still awaiting the arbitrator's ruling.

The board of the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority issued a response Monday afternoon, saying that the transit network faces chronic funding problems that must be addressed.

"We must find solutions together by continuing to talk and listen," the statement said. "The collective bargaining process is the appropriate and legal path to finding solutions."

Because Metro workers are forbidden from striking under the system's governing compact, a judge or arbitrator could order an end to any strike and penalize those who do not comply.

As negotiations have dragged on with little sign of progress, the union has escalated its rhetoric and tactics. Twice in July, union workers have staged coordinated "late out" protests, with employees disrupting train and bus service by coming in late for their scheduled shifts.

Evans defended Wiedefeld's performance, saying he "has to cut expenses and 80 percent of our expenses are in labor."

Responding to the Metro statement, the union flatly called for Wiedefeld's dismissal, saying he was "unfit to do his job."

Forty years have passed since the last Metro workers' strike, a weeklong "wildcat strike," a strike without union leadership authorization, in 1978 that disrupted commutes across the region.

