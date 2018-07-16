Fire Damages Tulsa Apartment

Tulsa firefighters stopped a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in the 700 block of South 101st East Avenue. Firefighters got the call at 8:19 a.m. Monday, July 16.

TFD said the fire started outside but ran up into the attic. A resident saw the fire as they were leaving for work and called it in.

Fire damage has been contained to one unit, according to a firefighter on scene.

No one was hurt.