ACLU asks judge to slow deportations of reunified families

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

The ACLU says in a court filing Monday that its request is a response to "persistent and increasing rumors ... that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification."

If the judge wants to hear more from the administration before ruling, the ACLU asks for a temporary halt to deportations.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego said late Friday that he was having second thoughts about whether the government was acting in good faith. He was responding to an administration plan to reunite more than 2,500 children ages 5 and older by July 26.

