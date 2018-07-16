Trump, Putin Hold Joint News Conference After Summit

After a day of discussions between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland amid increasing tensions between the two nations, the two leaders are holding a joint press conference at the close of their summit.

"The world wants to see us get along," Mr. Trump remarked earlier during the leaders' first formal meeting, adding, "I think we'll end up having an extraordinary relationship."

Following their first appearance together, the two leaders sat down for a private one-on-one discussion that lasted 2 hours long. Mr. Trump told reporters at a working lunch afterwards that the meeting was "a very good start for everybody."

Mr. Trump kicked off his day by tweeting that U.S.-Russia relations were being soured by U.S. "foolishness" including the ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

It was a sentiment the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared after tweeting their own response: "We agree."

Mr. Trump said he's going into his meeting with "very low expectations" in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor. The -bilateral- summit nonetheless will be closely watched, amid concern from world leaders and U.S. lawmakers alike that the president may be too friendly toward a known adversary of the United States.

The president's top national security advisers have advised him publicly and privately to adopt a more hawkish tone towards Russia going into the summit, especially given the Justice Department's announcement Friday -- days before his meeting -- of a new round of indictments against 12 Russians for their alleged attempts to interfere in the presidential election. Democrats and some Republicans called on the president to call off the meeting, but the White House, when asked if the allegations would disrupt Mr. Trump's planned rendezvous with Putin, declared it was "still on."

Fueling European concerns about the meeting, when Glor asked Mr. Trump who he considered to be the biggest foe, he answered, "Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe. Russia is foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn't mean they are bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means that they are competitive."

