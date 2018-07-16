'Green The Vote' Group Continues Petition Drive For Recreational - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Green The Vote' Group Continues Petition Drive For Recreational Marijuana

TULSA, Oklahoma -

In order for State Question 797 to make it on the November 2018 ballot 124,000 signatures are required. 

As of Sunday, Green the Vote, the group behind a petition for recreational marijuana, claims 104,372 signatures have been gathered on the petition seeking to make it legal for citizens 21 and older. SQ 797 would also allow for commercial entities to set up a recreational marijuana industry in the state. 

On July 9, Green the Vote reported it had 81,116 signatures.

In a statement, the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which opposed 788 says:

“Oklahoma voters passed SQ 788 just 10 days ago, and already supporters of the measure have realized that there are numerous problems that should be addressed. It is premature to discuss a constitutional amendment at this time without seeing recommendations from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Legislature on how best to move forward with a medical marijuana program that is safe for patients and their communities.

OSMA has not yet taken an official position on SQ 797. However, we will continue to advocate for marijuana to be reclassified at the federal level to enable greater access for research on its potential benefits and risks.”

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
