'Green The Vote' Group Continues Petition Drive For Recreational Marijuana

In order for State Question 797 to make it on the November 2018 ballot 124,000 signatures are required.

As of Sunday, Green the Vote, the group behind a petition for recreational marijuana, claims 104,372 signatures have been gathered on the petition seeking to make it legal for citizens 21 and older. SQ 797 would also allow for commercial entities to set up a recreational marijuana industry in the state.

On July 9, Green the Vote reported it had 81,116 signatures.

7/15/2018 Related Story: Could Medical Marijuana Help Curb The Opioid Crisis?

In a statement, the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which opposed 788 says: