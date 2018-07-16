4 passengers remain critical following deadly bus crash
(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(Rio Rancho Fire Rescue via AP). A bus remains on the scene of a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday, July 15, 2018, on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M.
(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). An officer works at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25, north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Four people remain in critical condition following a deadly crash involving a commercial passenger bus and three other vehicles on a New Mexico highway early Sunday.
BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) - Four people remain in critical condition following a deadly crash involving a commercial passenger bus and three other vehicles on a New Mexico highway early Sunday.
Authorities said three people were killed and two dozen were injured, including 12 who were still hospitalized Monday. Hospital officials say several patients have been treated and released.
The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office hasn't released the names of the dead.
One of the people killed was in a car that struck a pickup truck from behind about 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 north of Albuquerque. The bus driver took evasive action to avoid the disabled car and its driver but lost control. The bus rolled and was sideswiped by a semi-truck.
The wreckage was strewn across the interstate, forcing its closure for hours.
