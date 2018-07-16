Endangered white lion cub on display at Texas sanctuary

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

Four people remain in critical condition following a deadly crash involving a commercial passenger bus and three other vehicles on a New Mexico highway early Sunday.

(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Billionaires are influencing state education policy by giving money to state-level charter support organizations to sustain, defend and expand the charter schools movement across the country.

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

The Trump administration has quietly made it harder for Central Americans fleeing gangs, drug smugglers and domestic violence to qualify for asylum in the United States.

'Credible fear' for US asylum harder to prove under Trump

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

A rare 7-week-old white lion cub is on public display at an animal sanctuary in northeastern Texas.

(Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP). In this Wednesday July 11, 2018 photo, Luna, a seven-week-old white African lion cub, makes her public debut at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas. Luna will go on display twice a day at 10 a....

Massachusetts' highest court has upheld the authority of judges to order people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation.

Court: Drug users can be jailed for relapsing on probation

(Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP). In this Wednesday July 11, 2018 photo, Luna, a seven-week-old white African lion cub, makes her public debut at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas. Luna will go on display twice a day at 10 a....

TYLER, Texas (AP) - A rare 7-week-old white lion cub is on public display at an animal sanctuary in northeastern Texas.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports that Luna, a white African lioness, made her debut last week at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler. She is among fewer than 500 white lions left in the world.

Sanctuary director Emily Owen says white lions are endangered due to over hunting. Only about a dozen white lions are left in the wild due to poachers and "canned hunting facilities" where people pay to hunt the lions.

Luna weighs just 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) and is bottle-fed every two to three hours. She will be moved to her own habitat when she is 6 months old.

