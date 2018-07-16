Oklahoma college presidents paid below the national average - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A new survey shows the chief executives of Oklahoma's public colleges are paid below the national average.

The Oklahoman reports the survey from The Chronicle of Higher Education found that heads of public colleges in the U.S. were paid an average of about $560,000 last year.

Former University of Oklahoma President David Boren, who retired June 30 , received total compensation of $437,992. Boren's successor, OU President Jim Gallogly, is paid $500,000.

Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis is paid $433,891, and Glen Johnson, Oklahoma's chancellor of higher education, receives $329,193.

James Ramsey, former president of the University of Louisville, ranked No. 1 with nearly $4.3 million.

The Oklahoma officials have the lowest salaries among public schools in the Big 12.

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee made $799,650.

