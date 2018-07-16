Fire turns Yosemite National Park smoky, hurts businesses

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

An Oregon woman who was badly injured and stranded for a week after her Jeep plunged 250 feet over a cliff into the ocean near Big Sur in California says she survived by drinking water dripping from moss.

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...

A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.

(Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. A building at Delaware's maximum-security prison that...

A man accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer with the officer's own weapon and an innocent bystander is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges.

(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fi...

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - In a Thursday, June 14, 2018 file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Whether it’s investors betting against his stock, reporters or analysts who a...

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

(Carrie Anderson via AP). The Ferguson Fire burns near Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018, as seen from El Portal, Calif.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames from the Ferguson Fire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A plane battling the Ferguson Fire passes the setting sun in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) - A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park shrouded the popular destination in smoke and left some tourist-dependent businesses hurting Monday, but visitors still braved trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants in the California park, officials said.

Amenities were open and visitors posted photos on social media as they hiked in smoky conditions, but the growing flames shut down a key route into the park at the peak of tourist season. A stretch of State Route 140 has been closed since the weekend, and drivers have been urged to find alternate ways into the park.

"All the campgrounds and the hotels are open - the shuttles are running," Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said. "We have limited visibility, but aside from that, the park is open and fully operational."

Time-lapse video by the Yosemite Conservancy, a group that supports the park, shows billowing smoke enveloping and completely obscuring Half Dome, an iconic rock formation. Park webcams showed other landmarks, such the El Capitan rock formation, concealed by thick plumes of smoke.

Businesses along the highway in Mariposa, a town popular with park visitors, have taken a hit, though the flames haven't reached them.

Gopal Das, owner of a Quality Inn, said at least 50 people have called to cancel their reservations since Sunday.

"We'll lose that revenue," Das said. "Since it's a fire hazard, it is something beyond everybody's control, and that means we won't be able to charge them for late cancellations. It could result in thousands of dollars in losses."

Tourists also dealt with road closures last summer, when a fire threatened Mariposa and forced evacuations.

A trickle of people visited the Sierra Artists' Gallery, but it was still better than last year, when Mariposa was a ghost town, said Marjorie D'Esposito, a gallery volunteer.

"Nobody is buying," she said. "I don't think they're really interested in buying artwork right now."

The blaze scorching dry brush along steep, remote hillsides doubled to 14 square miles (36 kilometers) and was largely burning out of control, U.S. Forest Service spokesman John DeYoe said.

Inaccessible terrain and temperatures spiking to 95 degrees (35 Celsius) made it difficult for crews to slow the blaze that started Friday. More fire engines were expected to arrive to try to stop the flames from reaching more than 100 homes and commercial buildings that are threatened, DeYoe said.

Evacuations were ordered over the weekend for the Yosemite Cedar Lodge, which is outside the park, and in nearby communities as flames crept up slopes and the air became thick with smoke.

Danette Moreno, 64, said she, her husband and their dog left their home in Mariposa Pines shortly after midnight Sunday and went to a shelter. The couple retired to their home about five years ago from the Los Angeles area and said they had seen three fires in that time, but this was the first time they had to evacuate.

"My attitude is never 'Why me?'" Moreno told the Merced-Sun Star newspaper. "It's out of our hands."

A firefighter driving a bulldozer died early Saturday as he worked to keep the flames from extending into a nearby community, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Crews retrieved the body of heavy fire equipment operator Braden Varney, 36, on Monday after he died in steep, rugged terrain, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said. Firefighters took turns keeping vigil near Varney's body and saluted as it was taken to a coroner's office in a procession that included firetrucks and sheriff's vehicles.

Workplace safety officials are investigating Varney's death and will look for any violations related to his training or the maintenance of the bulldozer, said Frank Polizzi, a spokesman for the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. Polizzi said his office was told that Varney's bulldozer rolled over.

Varney, who was married with two young children, had worked for Cal Fire for 10 years.

The wildfire that killed Varney is one of several burning across the state and among 56 large blazes that are active in the U.S., most in the American West, a region struggling with drought and heat.

