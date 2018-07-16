Smoke blankets Yosemite park but trails and lodges are open

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

The Trump administration has quietly made it harder for Central Americans fleeing gangs, drug smugglers and domestic violence to qualify for asylum in the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

A rare 7-week-old white lion cub is on public display at an animal sanctuary in northeastern Texas.

(Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP). In this Wednesday July 11, 2018 photo, Luna, a seven-week-old white African lion cub, makes her public debut at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas. Luna will go on display twice a day at 10 a....

A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...

An Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-cont...

FDA warns of fake letters sent to consumers who tried to buy drugs online or by phone; may be part of a scam to get money.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t...

US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.

(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...

Massachusetts' highest court has upheld the authority of judges to order people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation.

(Carrie Anderson via AP). The Ferguson Fire burns near Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018, as seen from El Portal, Calif.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames from the Ferguson Fire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A plane battling the Ferguson Fire passes the setting sun in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) - A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has doubled in size and shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants Monday, officials said.

Visitors were arriving and amenities were open, but the growing flames shut down a key route into the California park at the peak of tourist season. A stretch of State Route 140 has been closed since the weekend, and motorists have been urged to find alternate routes.

"All the campgrounds and the hotels are open - the shuttles are running," Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said. "We have limited visibility, but aside from that, the park is open and fully operational."

The Yosemite Conservancy, a group that supports the park, posted time-lapse video showing smoke billowing through the park, then enveloping and completely obscuring Half Dome, an iconic rock formation. Park webcams showed other landmarks, such the El Capitan rock formation, concealed by thick plumes of smoke.

The blaze scorching dry brush along steep, remote hillsides grew overnight to 14 square miles (36 kilometers) and was largely burning out of control, U.S. Forest Service spokesman John DeYoe said.

Inaccessible terrain and temperatures spiking to 95 degrees (35 Celsius) made it difficult for crews to slow the blaze that started Friday. More fire engines were expected to arrive later Monday to try to stop the flames from reaching more than 100 homes and commercial buildings that are under threat, DeYoe said.

Evacuations were ordered over the weekend for the Yosemite Cedar Lodge, which is outside the park, and in nearby communities as flames crept up slopes and the air became thick with smoke.

Danette Moreno, 64, said she, her husband and their dog left their home in Mariposa Pines shortly after midnight Sunday and went to a shelter. The couple retired to their home about five years ago from the Los Angeles area and said they had seen three fires in that time, but this was the first time they had to evacuate.

"My attitude is never 'Why me?'" Moreno told the Merced-Sun Star newspaper. "It's out of our hands."

A firefighter died early Saturday as he drove a bulldozer to create a gap in vegetation to keep the flames from extending into a nearby community, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The body of heavy fire equipment operator Braden Varney, 36, is in a "precarious location" and conditions have been too dangerous to retrieve it, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said. Crews will try again Monday.

Investigators were seeking more details about Varney's death, but they believe he was working his way out of the fire area when he was killed, officials said.

Varney, who was married with two young children, had worked for Cal Fire for 10 years.

The wildfire that killed Varney is one of several burning across the state and among 56 large blazes that are active in the U.S., most in the American West, a region struggling with drought and heat.

A blaze near the California-Oregon border that killed a 72-year-old resident and injured three firefighters was entirely contained by Sunday after burning more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) of dry brush.

