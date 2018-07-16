Oklahoma AG To Review State Rules On 788

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said his office will review the legal challenges to the agency's rules on State Question 788.

Hunter's officer said they received a letter from Oklahoma Department of Health Interim Commissioner Tom Bates asking for counsel on "how best to proceed with the defense of this action," a news bulletin states.

“We will expedite this request in order to give clarity to the Department of Health on how to address this legal challenge,” Attorney General Hunter said.

“The review will be thoughtful, thorough and transparent. We will publicly release the findings and recommendations provided to Mr. Bates when completed, hopefully by the end of the week.

Here is the letter Bates sent Hunter on Monday, July 18. He references the fact that the health department's own general counsel advised board members that amendments made eliminating the sale of smokable marijuana and requiring a pharmacist at dispensaries were likely outside the scope of the board's authority.

"In light of this conflict, I would appreciate the advice and counsel of your office on how best to proceed with the defense of this action," Bates concluded.

Hunter responded: